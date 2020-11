HICKORY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers in Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are still searching for a Princeton man who fled on foot Monday through the Reidland area after a pursuit ended at the intersection of Reidland Road and Nickell Heights Road.

Cameron D. Malone, 21, is still at large and the public is asked to notify law enforcement with any information related to his whereabouts.

Malone has active warrants at this time out of McCracken County.