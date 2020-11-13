Downtown Lexington construction dig turns into archaeological dig

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What started as a construction project in downtown Lexington, soon turned into a deep dive into the city’s past.

Archaeologists found historical artifacts near Triangle Park during a city project.

“It’s proving to be a very wonderful education opportunity,” says Bettie Kerr, Lexington’s Historical Preservation Officer. “This area retains significant elements of our history underground.”

Kerr says archaeologists first noticed a cistern near Triangle Park, which was used to carry water, dating back to the mid-1800’s. She says they immediately found other historical items, such as pieces of stove, marble, chinaware and more.

“It’s like putting the pieces of a quilt together to get this sense of time and the history of what was happening during that time on this significant block in early Lexington,” Kerr says.

The Town Branch Trail project is credited with starting the excavations. The overarching project, the Town Branch Commons project, will connect two major trails in Lexington, creating 22 miles of uninterrupted trail.

Project manager Brandi Peacher says she was amazed, but a bit worried too.

“As someone who’s work in this field for a while, I get really excited about what we’re finding, but you also say ‘oh my, now what do we do? We’re going to have to stop construction.”

However, Peacher says, fortunately, the work hasn’t stopped. Crews are working on different sections of the trail, pausing when needed.

“It’s yet to be seen as to what else we can uncover in this project,” Peacher says.

Kerr, even with a 40-year career under her belt, says she is always delighted to learn more about the city’s rich history.

“I consider myself blessed to work in something I have great love for.”