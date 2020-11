SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators say two men are dead in Georgetown.

They say they were called to Walnut Street and Smith Alley around 8:30 p.m. Friday. They say the men died on the scene.

Investigators say they’re trying to figure out what happened.

Georgetown News-Graphic newspaper reports it’s a suspect murder-suicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.