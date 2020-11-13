7 driver licensing offices temporarily closed due to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three regional driver licensing offices and four smaller field offices operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have been closed temporarily due to cases of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Each office will be thoroughly sanitized in keeping with KYTC Heathy at Work guidelines, and all are expected to be reopened next week.

- Advertisement -

The affected KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices are in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The field offices are in Florence, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

“We are committed to being healthy at work,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “When a positive COVID-19 test result is found we are required to close affected facilities to keep employees and customers out of harms way. Thats what has happened at these affected offices. They are being sanitized and will reopen once its determined they are safe for both employees and guests.”

Regional offices continue to operate in these cities: Frankfort, Somerset, Richmond, Prestonsburg, Paducah, Morehead, Madisonville and Elizabethtown. Also open is a field office at Bowman Field in Louisville and a field office for non-U.S. residents in Buechel, Jefferson County.

Kentucky residents, regardless of where they live, can go to any regional or field office to apply for a REAL ID or standard drivers license or identification card, provided they do not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police.

They also can apply by mail for renewal or replacement of a standard license or ID card, provided no testing is required and information on the credential such as name and address is unchanged.

Field offices are open by appointment only. Information about each office and an online appointment scheduler can be found here. Information about KSP driver testing is here. Information and necessary forms for mail-in renewal is here.

Commissioner Cole said customers whose appointments were disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC driver licensing facility.

For updates, follow us on social media: www.facebook.com/realidky, www.twitter.com/realidky and www.instagram.com/realidky.