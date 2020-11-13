22-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

DUNNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year-old Russell Springs man is killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an embankment.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Austyn Deel was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on US 127 North near the Russell-Casey County line.

According to the report from Trooper Matt Brumley, Deel was southbound on Highway 127 on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when he tried to overtake several vehicles and ran off the roadway, hitting an earth embankment.

Deel was taken to the Russell County Hospital where he died a short time later, the KSP said.

Trooper Brumley was assisted at the scene by additional KSP personnel, Russell County EMS, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Department.