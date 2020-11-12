US 460 in Morgan County to be closed for culvert replacement

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use US 460 east of West Liberty in Morgan County will have to find an alternate route beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The road will be closed at milepoint 19.9 for replacement of a drainage structure. This will impact travel between West Liberty and Salyersville.

The project will replace a failing WPA-era culvert located between Gordon Ford Road and Sam Litteral Road with a large drainage pipe. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks.

A signed detour involving KY 1000, KY 1162, and KY 191 will be posted. Message boards announcing the closure will be displayed. Trucks and other through traffic between Salyersville and West Liberty may prefer to use an unmarked detour via the Mountain Parkway and KY 205, as this route is more suitable for larger vehicles.

Through traffic between Morgan and Magoffin counties has been detoured since mid-September for rehabilitation of a bridge at White Oak. That section of US 460 is scheduled to reopen within the next several days.

Changes to the work schedule, if any, will be announced on District 10’s Facebook page