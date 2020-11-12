Senator prefiling legislation to raise minimum wage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Democratic senator is prefiling legislation to raise

the minimum wage in Kentucky, even if the proposal likely faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled state House and Senate.

During a press conference Thursday, Sen. Reggie Thomas said he will file Bill Request (BR) 498 to raise the minimum wage with staggered increases over the next five years, ultimately bringing minimum wage up to $15 an hour by 2026.

The bill would also allow for individual cities to enact their own minimum wage laws.

Thomas voiced concern regarding the current minimum wage in Kentucky, which has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2008.

“Right now, times are hard,” Thomas said. “The global pandemic has brought to light many of the struggles working Kentuckians deal with every day. As the market rebounds and people return to work, they need a wage that is livable to support themselves and their families.”

Thomas also made note of the United States House of Representatives’ proposal last year to raise the minimum wage to $15 nationwide over the next six years. He also pointed out that Arkansas enacted legislation to gradually increase the minimum wage to $12 last year.

“If Arkansas can do it, it is time for Kentucky to raise its minimum wage,” Thomas said. “If we want to attract and retain workers here in Kentucky, we must pay a fair wage.”

BR 498 would also increase tip wages over the next four years for servers and those in the food industry. The tip wages would increase to $3.25 in 2022, $4.15 in 2023, and $5 in 2024.

BR 498 will be filed before the General Assembly convenes for the 2021 Regular Session in January.