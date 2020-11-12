Facing the aftermath of Brent Spence Bridge closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cincinnati commuters possibly face weeks of delays after a fiery crash that closed the Brent Spence Bridge, the main connector between Northern Kentucky and Ohio.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do for the next few days,” says Amy VanWinkle, who lives in Lexington, but works in Cincinatti.

A fiery crash overnight Wednesday damaged the Brent Spence Bridge on I-75 and left commuters, like VanWinkle, with few travel options.

“I jumped in my car and I think it added at least an hour and a half to my commute time last night,” VanWinkle says.

The state says a semi carrying 110 pounds of potassium hydroxide crashed into another truck that spun out of control, causing the fire.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to restore, of course, the traffic and the supply chain that this represents,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear urged drivers to take caution.

“We need your help,” Beshear said. “Nothing is worth another accident. Nothing is worth your life or anyone around you.”

Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA Bluegrass, echoes that message.

“It’s definitely something that can cause anxiety, frustration, delays – all of those things, but we have to be mindful about not letting that get to us when behind the wheel,” Hawkins says.

She says, especially, because as of Wednesday night, the John A. Roebling Bridge, which served as one alternative route, is closed due to violations of the bridge’s weight limit.

“It might be time to go back to those home offices just to kinda reduce that traffic,” Hawkins says.

That’s something VanWinkle, who already spends half the week working remotely, is willing to do.

“Really and truly we’re already set up to do it, so why not just hop back on it? The provisions are already there. Yay! One thing great came out of 2020.”

To stay updated with the latest news about the Brent Spence Bridge, click here.