Bridge work to close road in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a road closure on the KY 2700 bridge at mile point 3.2 in Harlan County on Thursday, November 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The road closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge maintenance operations.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage and road crews.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.