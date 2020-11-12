$1.4 million in COVID-19 funds for abuse, domestic violence prevention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three partner agencies of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) have been awarded $1.4 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist with services that support prevention of abuse and domestic violence.

CHFS requested the advocacy organizations receive the funding, which is from Kentucky’s portion of federal CARES Act resources. Targeted programs serve survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse and have been affected financially through their response to the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Andy Beshear said the funding will provide relief for agencies helping the most vulnerable Kentuckians.

“These agencies are serving survivors whose deep pain is amplified through this coronavirus,” he said. “This funding will go to the staff and services that are helping these Kentuckians heal through an intrinsically difficult time.”

Agencies receiving the funding include the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky. Funding will go toward expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 emergency, including personal protective equipment and expenses to improve telecommunication services to clients.

CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said these groups are longtime cabinet partners who use best practice strategies in their advocacy.

“We know these agencies provide a comprehensive support to anyone impacted by abuse,” he said. “Coronavirus created a lot of uncertainties not only for abuse survivors but for the advocacy agencies that have seen limitations on staff, volunteers and fundraising. These funds help address that and give power to the potential of easing the trauma of abuse.”

Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said the funded agencies and DCBS have the same mission to protect vulnerable people and families, and the services are needed now more than ever.

“We know that families and relationships have dealt with additional stress during COVID-19 – the risk factors are amplified,” she said. “This funding helps to strengthen the access to programs that both protect and lift up the survivors of abuse and domestic violence and serve families and children living with intimate partner violence.”

Miranda-Straub said the funded groups also offer valuable training to help recognize and prevent abuse.

For information on DCBS and the agencies receiving funding, visit their websites: