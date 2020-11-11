Man dies in crash with garbage truck

CALVIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Veterans Day turned trgic when a 75-year-old Loyall, Ky., man was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was driving crashed head on into a garbage truck.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Cillis Young died in the crash which happened at about 11 a.m. on U.S. 119 on Tan Yard Hill about nine miles north of Pineville in Harlan County.

Young was southbound on U.S. 119 in a 2006 Saturn southbound when the car crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Freightliner Waste Connection garbage truck. The Saturn then left the roadway and stopped against an embankment, according to the KSP He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, troopers said.

Young was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County deputy coroner.

The driver of the Waste Connection truck, 32-year-old Benjamin Fair, from Dayhoit, was not injured, according to troopers, who said they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol played any role in the deadly accident.

The collision is under investigation by Det. Rodney Sturgill. Also assisted at the scene were Bell County Fire Depart, Bell County Deputy Coroner, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and troopers from Post 10.