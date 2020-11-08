Santa’s debut at Cabela’s is socially distant and marks the start of the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa took a ride around Cabela’s parking lot Saturday, greeting the families that came to the debut from a distance.

Families were given goodie bags filled with candy, christmas cookies and a wish list they can drop off at Cabela’s for Santa to read.

This of course Santa’s debut for a season of joy, you can see him there until Christmas eve.

Families can also reserve their spot to see Santa instead of waiting in long lines.

Cabela’s released this information about this year’s experience:

The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. Key elements include:

• Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.

• Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.

• Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

• Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.

• Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.

• Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.