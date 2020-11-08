Group rallies for 2nd Amendment Rights in Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of people rallying for 2nd Amendment rights gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse in downtown Lexington Saturday night.

The group says it wasn’t directly in relation to the announcement of President Elect Joe Biden.

One member saying the group was there to stand up for their right to bear arms.

The member even saying it’s not about race and they are not a white supremacist group.

“We’re here for everybody. There’s nothing that we’re truly against except corruption. Every life matters. It doesn’t matter who it is. We all bleed the same color. We all cry the same tears when we lose our loved ones,” Chris Sevens said.

There were about 10 to 20 people, with many holding or wearing guns, in front of the courthouse for around an hour.