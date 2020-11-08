Black Male Working Academy celebrates STEM Day, receives 25k donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lexington organization focused on furthering the education of black men and providing them with resources.
The group received a $25,000 donation Saturday from Toyota.
The event brought out 75 students and their parents.
Director Roszalyn Akins says students even won cash prizes for a soapbox derby competition.
The students built a car out of wood and of course, let ’em race.
Akins says the donation will help provide tutoring and counseling for students struggling due to the pandemic.
“It was a great day, and anytime something can happen to benefit our young people, it’s not just us that oughta celebrate, our entire community oughta celebrate,” Akins said.
Akins says she hopes more parents take advantage of the black male working academy.