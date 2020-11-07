Police need help getting grave marker back to rightful place

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Winchester Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the proper location for a headstone.

The headstone was located on property in Winchester and the property owner said it had been there for several years.

Police believe the headstone was originally from Powell County, but officers have been unable to find a match in cemetery records.

The headstone is marked “Patrie Gatewood 1903-1919 At Rest”.

Anyone with information regarding the headstone should contact Det. Bob Mott at the Winchester Police Department.