Man charged with murder after day-long dispute turns deadly

BLACKEY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Letcher County ma is charged with murder after a day-long dispute turns deadly.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Chad Bolling, of Blackey, was charged Friday night in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Zachary Back at a home on KY 588 in the Blackey community in Letcher County.

Troopers said they were called to the home at about 9 p.m. and found Back dead from a gunshot wound. Bolling was located at a nearby residence.

Initial investigation indicates the two men were involved in a verbal altercation throughout the day. Bolling alleged the altercation turned physical, which lead to the shooting, the KSP said.

Bolling was charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Eric Caldwell.