High School Highlight Reel: 11/6/20

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It has finally arrived, the final Friday night of the high school football in the state of Kentucky. The Bryan Station Defenders are one of the best stories of the 2020 season. They have seven wins this season, that’s more than the last three seasons combined. The Defenders hosted Simon Kenton and looked to improve to 8-1.

In our Game of the Week, Lexington Catholic hosted the top-ranked team in 5A Covington Catholic. It would end up being an instant classic.

- Advertisement -

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller bring you the best action from those games and more in the High School Highlight Reel!