Furry friends participate in annual 5K fundraiser for veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In pandemic fashion, the annual 5K fundraiser for the Lexington VA went mostly virtual this year, but that didn’t stop some horses from hitting the trail.

Horses and ponies at McConathy Farm Rescue in Lexington walked this afternoon to raise money for veterans.

The horses and ponies normally come out to past in-person races, but today they stayed home but still participated.

They were decked out in red, white and blue, and even had the hooves to match.

The 5K is also raising money to build a Fisher House in Lexington where Veterans’ Families can stay for free while their loved one is in a VA hospital.

“We love our military. We want to support them and the Fisher House, and we have a lot of fun doing it,” David McMillan says, who’s with McConathy Farm Rescue.

“This is a great way to virtually support veterans by social distancing, and getting out and enjoying some fresh air,” Susan Murray says, who’s with Colombia Gas.

It’s not too late to be a part of the virtual 5K. The race needs to be finished by Sunday afternoon. Sign up here.