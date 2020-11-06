[ditty_news_ticker id="349423"]

Friday, November 6, 2020
Two killed in Prestonsburg accident

Two killed in Prestonsburg accident

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
9
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Floyd County.
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, 54-year-old Ronald Williams and a passenger, Madge Williams, died in the accident which happened at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 680 in the Harold community south of Betsy Layne.
Madge Williams, Ronald Williams’ mother, died at the scene. He died at Pikeville Medical Center.

First responders think Ronald Williams had a heart attack and lost control of his car, crashing into an embankment.

Two others were airlifted from the scene to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

