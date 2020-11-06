Simon Kenton U.S. 62 bridge at Maysville to close Thursday for inspection

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a special inspection of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge – U.S. Highway 62 – in downtown Maysville next Thursday, which requires the bridge to close to all traffic for about six hours.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, engineers will close the Ohio River bridge to inspect cables and other structural components.

The bridge should reopen by 3 p.m. or as soon as inspections are complete. In case of bad weather, the bridge inspection will take place 9-3 on Friday, Nov. 13, or on the next available date.

While the bridge is closed, traffic should detour using the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52 or US 62 in Ohio.