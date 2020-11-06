Mother of 3 killed in crash, may have had medical issue

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A mother of three dies following a traffic accident and family

and friends, as well as investigators, are trying to determine whether she had a medical issue that led to the crash.

Deshanna Baker died following the accident Thursday morning when she was on her way to work as a licensed practical nurse at Syare Christian Village. Her SUV hit a work van at the intersection of Man ‘O War and Clearwater Way in Lexington.

According to family friends, at the time, she was on the phone with her oldest son Terrell, a senior at George Rogers Clark High in Winchester, and said she wasn’t feeling well and thought she was going to pass out.

Terrell heard a crash and lost connection, family friends said. Terrell went on to school and found out at school about the accident, the friends said.

She had two other children, Deshaylla Baker and Avien Baker, who attend Clark County Schools.

An account has been set up to provide support for her children.

“She leaves behind her son Terrell Baker, daughter Deshaylla Baker, and son Avien Haddix. Deshanna cares deeply for her children and to honor her, this fund is set up to provide for the needs of her children now and in the future. Please help us honor the legacy of Ms. Baker by taking care of her children just as she would,” said friend Michelle Burke Meyerhoff, who helped set up the account.