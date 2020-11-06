Morehead Student Affairs Service Award recipients announced

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – The winners of Morehead State’s Division of

Student Affairs Service Awards for 2020-21 have been announced.

The awards are presented annually to recognize University employees and offices that enrich student life in the MSU community.

“I am very proud of all who were nominated and those who were selected,” said Russ Mast, MSU vice president

for student affairs. “Each of them go above and beyond every day to provide our students with the support they need to be successful at MSU.”

Recipients of the awards are nominated by full-time employees within the Division of Student Affairs. A committee of previous award recipients select those who will receive

awards.

Service to the University Award

The recipient of the Service to the University Award is Jen Timmerman, director of transition services. This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates success in their role by going the extra mile to provide the highest level of service to the University. An individual who promotes a positive attitude across the campus community and provides exceptional service to all members of the MSU community.

Service to the Division of Student Affairs Award

Shannon Colvin, associate director of student activities and Gabe Schadle, assistant director admissions/external operations, received the Service to the Division of Student Affairs Award. The award recognizes employees who consistently exceed the responsibilities of their position and are committed to student success and advancing the mission of the MSU Student Affairs Division.

Service to the Profession Award

Alan Rucker, director of housing and residence education, is the recipient of the Service to the Profession Award. This award recognizes an individual who is active within their respective student affairs professional organization at the state, regional or national level. It recognizes an individual who has held office, presented a program or served in a volunteer capacity.

Service to MSU Students Award

Special Events Planning Manager Taunya Jones is the recipient of this year’s Service to MSU Students Award. It recognizes an individual who constantly provides support, advice and service to the students of Morehead State University. This individual displays a very high level of professionalism and strives to improve the student experience. An individual who promotes a positive and inclusive environment for all students.

Campus Partner Award

The Campus Partner Award recipient this year is The Office of the Registrar. This award recognizes an individual or department outside of Student Affairs who has made significant contributions to student development through collaboration, involvement or partnership with the Division of Student Affairs.

To view past winners and for more information about the awards, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/studentaffairs_serviceawards.