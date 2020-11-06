Man accused of fleeing in 18-wheeler reported stolen in Tennessee

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Indiana man is jailed after fleeing state troopers and police in a truck reportedly stolen in Tennessee.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 27-year-old Wade Fletcher, of LaPorte, Ind., was arrested after troopers werer able to deflate the tire on the 18-wheeler he was driving and stop him on I-75 in Madison County.

Troopers said that at about 6:35 a.m. Friday, they were notified of a stolen vehicle traveling north on I-75, near the Madison and Rockcastle County line. The vehicle was a 2017 Kenworth reported stolen from Knoxville, Tenn.

The Kentucky State Police and Berea Police Department spotted the truck near the 83-mile marker in Madison County, and initiated a traffic stop. The truck continued north on I-75 and a trooper was able to deploy tire deflation devices and successfully deflate both front tires

Shortly after, the driver yielded to the Troopers and Officers, and pulled over on the shoulder of I-75, troopers said.

Fletcher is charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00 or more and Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert LaGrange. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department and the Berea Police Department.