Madison County Health Department adjusting COVID reporting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Health Department is adjusting its daily reports of COVID-19 case numbers in the county.

As evidenced by the change of status of the county into the “red” zone, community spread of COVID-19 virus is widespread across Madison County. This level of community spread has caused MCHD to emphasize the most important numbers in its daily COVID-19 status reports.

MCHD will be reporting Madison County’s new cases — newly added for the day — and active cases in the county.

Active cases include those in the hospital and those recovering at home.

These numbers are fluid and can change multiple times during a day.

Additionally, the incidence rate will be displayed in the color of the current zone status, as as of time of post. Reports are published on business days on MCHD social media accounts — Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram — and can also be found on the Health Department’s website.

Total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic and deaths will continue to be available on the www.kycovid-19.ky.com website, so will not appear on the daily health department reports. A link to the state website will be displayed.

The red zone status is average of 25 cases, or more, per 100,000 population over a seven-day period. As announced on November 5, 2020, Madison County reached red zone status.

Recommendations for counties in the red zone are:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup

Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

Recommended links for more information regarding the Madison County Health Department and for information about COVID-19: www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov .