KY 461 interchange project to begin in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Next week crews will begin installing construction signs and mobilizing equipment in preparation to begin construction on the KY 461 interchange improvement project in Pulaski County.

The $49.4 million project will replace two intersections, KY 461 and KY 80 and KY 461 and Valley Oak Drive/Coin Road. In addition, KY 461 will be widened to four lanes from the KY 80 interchange extending north to Buck Creek.

Prime contractor, Bizzack Construction LLC, is scheduled to begin work the week of November 16 clearing trees and brush along the project corridor.

Construction activities will have minimal impact on motorists at this time.

The anticipated completion for the project is June 1, 2023. The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.