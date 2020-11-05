Unemployment computers to be down Friday and Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the state continues to cancel in-person unemployment claims meetings as part of the statewide effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state also is shutting down its unemployment insurance computer system Friday and Saturday to start installing upgrades that will make the system more user-friendly.

Last week, Amy Cubbage, the Governor’s general counsel, announced Kentuckians will not be able to file a claim or claim benefits during these planned outages: Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7; Thursday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28; and briefly after business hours on Dec. 15.

The shutdown is almost certain to increase frustrations in people who have had difficulty filing claims or resolving disputes with delayed claims and processing.

Meanwhile, the state also announced last week in-person unemployment services in Kentucky have been suspended and will through Nov. 13 as part of the state’s efforts to follow its own recommendations for “Red” zone counties which encouraged as many people as possible to work from home, governments to curb in-person services and to turn more services into virtual.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is converting the meetings to virtual or phone appointments. State workers are contacting people directly to talk about the format change and will have the opportunity to choose how they’re appointment will be handled: either by Zoom or by phone..