Two accidents bog down traffic in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two accidents Thursday morning have traffic bogged down

in Prestonsburg and Floyd County.

- Advertisement -

One accident at the intersection of Highway 80 and 680 closed traffic in two lanes to make room for a medical helicopter to land, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

A second accident at the intersection of Highway 23 and KY 114 — the Archer Park exit — near the Tiger Mart closed all four lanes when a log truck overturned, spilling logs across all four lanes.

Clean up continues at both scenes. The Highway 23 area could be shut down for several more hours while the logs are removed.