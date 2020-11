WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. WTVQ) – CSX Corporation has advised the railroad crossing at KY 3001 (mile point 6.26) in Whitley County will be closed on Friday, November 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists may experience delays.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.