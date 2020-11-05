One dead, one critical in deadly mutli-vehicle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead and FOUR others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened on U.S. 27 near the Garrard County line just before 11 Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office says one vehicle was traveling south on the highway when it side-swiped one car and hit a second head-on.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the others died. No one in the first hit vehicle was hurt, but four people in the second were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.

Police say they do suspect impairment could have led to the crash.