Murder suspect held on $1 million cash bond

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 58-year-old Liberty, Ky., man is held on a $1 million cash bond on murder charges in the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman during a property dispute.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Randall Atwood was arrested Wednesday night following the shooting of Elza King, of Liberty. The incident occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Dry Ridge Road four miles east of Liberty.

Casey County Jail records show the bond set at $1 million cash.

Atwood and King were in a verbal argument over property when Atwood got a gun and shot King, the KSP said in a release.

King was pronounced dead by the Casey County Coroner.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Casey County Sheriffs Department, Liberty Police Department, Casey County EMS, and Casey County Rescue Squad. This incident remains under investigation by Det. Marvin Blakey.