Marshal University to limit crowds at crash anniversary events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University will limit the number of people who can attend events that will mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.

School officials say the restrictions on attendance are part of safety measures put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marshall football team’s plane crashed while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970.

Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.

Marshall says a statue honoring the 1970 team will be rededicated on Nov. 10, but the public will only be allowed to watch online.

Two other events will be by invitation only, but will include a virtual stream.