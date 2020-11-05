Lexington woman, Corbin man busted on trafficking charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and woman are charged with drug trafficking even after the man tried unsuccessfully to eat the suspected narcotics.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 43-year-old Billy Reid Jr., of Corbin, and 32-year-old Whitney Tara Allen, of Lexington, were arrested in a business parking lot after deputies investigated their Hyundai Venue on West Cumberland Gap Parkway about 10 miles south London.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the two were in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, scales, and baggies. Reid attempted to turn and run from deputies and when he was caught, had a “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in his mouth,” Root said.

Reid, of Little Current Trail in Corbin, is charged with , trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Allen, of West Short Street in Lexington, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.