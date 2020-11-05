Lexington shuts down outdoor recreation events as county slips back into ‘Red’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the county slips back into the “red” zone category, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton Thursday directed the Urban County government to stop all field rentals for the next two weeks.

The county’s rating Thursday evening is 49.1 cases per 100,000 population.

The edict impacts everyone from kickball leagues to youth programs and is part of the broad state recommendation to try to limit gatherings.

“On the advice of the Health Department and the Governor for counties that are in the ‘red’ zone, the Mayor has canceled all outdoor sports events and practices on fields the City controls,” said city Spokesperson Susan Straub. “The cancellation policy extends to any facility the City rents, or any event where the city provides services.”