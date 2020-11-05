Election makes 1st Amendment address timely

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) Stephen Bates, a First Amendment and media law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and author of “An Aristocracy of Critics: Luce, Hutchins, Neibuhr, and the Committee That Redefined Freedom of the Press,” will deliver the 2020 State of the First Amendment Address Nov. 12. The title of the address is “The Press of Democracy.”

University of Kentucky’s Scripps Howard First Amendment Center, within the School of Journalism and Media in the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information is the sponsor of the address, delivered annually in celebration of First Amendment rights.

This year’s address comes on the heels of an election where some say democracy and the role of the news media were also on the ballot, in addition to the political candidates and amendments.

- Advertisement -

The address is free to attend and will be delivered live via Zoom from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. For more information and the Zoom link visit http://ci.uky.edu/jam/state-first-amendment-address.