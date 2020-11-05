UPDATE: 2-year-old killed in accident was from Pikeville

UPDATE: 8:50 A.M. THURSDAY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2-year-old boy killed Wednesday afternoon in an accident on Clays Mill Road has been identified as Jacoby Little, of Pikeville, Ky.

He was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m., according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. The accident happened in the 2900 block of Clays Mill Road.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

UPDATE: 7 A.M. THURSDAY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police said early Thursday charges are not expected to be filed in the case of a 2-year-old that ran into the road on Clays Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A toddler is dead, hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Clays Mill Road.

Lexington Police say officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to Clays Mill near Nakomi Drive.

According to police, a two-year-old boy was hit and killed.

Officers say the driver involved stayed in the area and worked with officers.

She isn’t expected to face any charges.