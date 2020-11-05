Alcohol sales approved in five communities

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday was a good day for alcohol in Kentucky, and not just after the races were over.

Voters in nearly a half-dozen communities decided whether to allow alcohol sales and in each, the vote was “yes.”

The city of Stanford, along with Jessamine, Fleming, Boyd, and Bath counties will all be ‘wet’ after voters in each overwhelmingly approved referendums Tuesday.

In about 60 days businesses in Bath County will be allowed to sell alcohol. The same timeline applies generally to the other communities.

In Bath County, a county of more than 11,000 people, just over 5,500 voted on the wet-dry issue and 56 percent said they want alcohol sales, winning by 699 votes.

That’s good news for restaurant owner Javier Hernandez.

“I feel really really good and I feel really good for the county. For the county is dry all of the time. The other one counties do not, Montgomery and Rowan county it’s already for sale,” Hernandez said.

He said this will only help his business grow.

“I think it’s going to help a lot in general for the business, more money for the business and more employees, more people employed to work for the restaurant.”

The city of Owingsville isn’t wasting any time getting ready. The mayor said work has already begun getting a local law and alcohol license procedure ready.

“It’s a change and it’s going to take some people a little bit of time to get used to change. I think we just need, this time to come back together and accept that the majority rules and move forward,” Gary Hunt said.

He said there will be 23 different types of liquor licenses, each with its own requirements.

Mayor Hunt said he’s heard concerns from both sides and he’s working hard to make sure everyone is happy.