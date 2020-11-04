Westview man arrested on child porn charges

WESTVIEW, Ky. (WTVQ) – An undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Breckinridge County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children say 33-year old James Richard, Jr., of Westview, is accused of sharing images of child pornography online.
A search warrant was executed at his home on Wednesday, which led to the seizure of equipment investigators say was used to share the illegal images. The seized equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Richard was taken to the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, according to State Police.
