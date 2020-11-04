UK gets $100,000 grant for concrete program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Kentucky has been awarded a $100,000 grant for a program focused on precast concrete education by the PCI Foundation.

Joe Brewer, director of technology and facilities at the University of Kentucky, says the grant is “transformative,” and an opportunity to help students learn how precast concrete can be used to “lessen the gap between the design and construction industries.”

Precast concrete, used in construction, is a building material prepared, cast and cured off-site, usually in a controlled factory environment, using reusable molds.