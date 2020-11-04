Transy makes plans to accommodate the ‘virtual’ class of ’25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Class of 2025 is unique — by the time its members graduate, these high school students, who are currently submitting college applications, will have spent more than a year in virtual, hybrid or physically distanced classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing the resilience of these students, as well as the challenges they are facing, Transylvania University is taking proactive steps to welcome the Class of 2025 to campus.

Transy is extending eligibility for the Pioneer Plus initiative to students who enroll at the university for the 2021-22 academic year.

With Pioneer Plus, students can choose a number of options to continue their education, athletics and activities at Transylvania, including a fifth year on campus tuition free.

Transy has also increased scholarship awards for eligible incoming students, adding up to $8,000 in funding over a student’s college career. From the Crimson Merit Scholarship to the top-level Premier Scholarships, which provide full tuition and fees, every student who applies to Transylvania is eligible for academic scholarship and award consideration.

Kentucky students who graduate from one of Lexington’s high school magnet partners; the Governor’s Scholars, Arts or Entrepreneurship programs; as well as a number of other initiatives, such as the Pioneer Pathway program, are guaranteed a minimum yearly scholarship at Transy and are eligible for additional awards.

“When I talk with prospective students during campus tours, I hear about the challenges they’ve faced this spring and summer in school,” said Transylvania President Brien Lewis. “We know that in many cases they are not only meeting those challenges, but are demonstrating their ability to adapt and exceed expectations.

“We want these students to know that we value their experience,” Lewis continued. “Transylvania is just four years of a lifelong journey, but the education you receive here prepares you well – and not just for your first steps after graduation. We help develop the critical thinking and communication skills that will enable our graduates to adapt to multiple careers over time.”

Other steps Transylvania already has in place to assist students applying to colleges this fall include:

A test-optional admissions process. Since 2016, applicants have been deciding for themselves whether or not their test results accurately reflect their academic ability and potential.

A Pioneer Pledge level tuition plan, which guarantees graduation in four years, provides an option to lock in tuition rates for four years and offers a 12-month payment plan.

The new Transylvania scholarship calculator, which helps families quickly and easily see how much merit aid they are eligible to receive.

Applications for fall 2021 admission are open now. Since Transy admits students on a rolling basis, it generally takes only a few weeks to determine admission. The early action deadline, which ensures that students receive priority consideration for admission and Premier Scholarships, is Dec. 1. The regular decision deadline is Feb. 1, 2021. Go to transy.edu/apply to start an application.