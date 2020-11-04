Missing Leslie County man last seen Halloween evening

STINNETT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13, Hazard, are actively investigating the disappearance of a Leslie County man.
Byron Thomas Sizemore, 48, of Stinnett, was last seen on Stinnett Wendover Road on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at around 6 P.M. Sizemore was operating a green 2005 Honda Foreman ATV with a black storage box on the back.
Sizemore is described as a white male standing 5-10 tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green coat with a hood and possibly camo print pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13, Hazard at 606-435-6069. This investigation is being conducted by Trooper Steve Davidson.