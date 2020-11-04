Data DL: UK sees small uptick in active COVID cases

Of course, we are closely monitoring those numbers – on our campus and in the broader community.

At this point, we believe, and our data indicate, that our continued interventions – ongoing randomized and wastewater testing, daily screening, robust contact tracing and wellness support for students and expanded flu vaccinations – are mitigating and managing virus spread.

Our most important principle in operating our campus this fall has been — and will remain — the health, safety and well-being of our entire community. To that end, we’ve continued to work closely with health officials on the practices we have put in place. Some specific aspects of our ongoing response that speak to the precautions we are taking include:

For our football game this past weekend, we continued to utilize appropriate protocols to enhance health and safety – significantly reduced capacity, physical distancing and mask wearing, along with several additional measures.

On campus, we have reinforced with supervisors and managers the importance of remote work as an option where possible and continued healthy at work protocols when people need to be on campus.

With our students, we also are reinforcing the need to follow healthy behaviors in all that they do – on campus and off.

We are pleased with our progress, as a campus, working together. We will continue to do everything necessary to protect health and safety of our entire community.