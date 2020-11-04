19-year-old charged with Warren County murder, robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old Bowling Green man was arrested on murder charges early Wednesday morning after two people were found dead in a Warren County home Tuesday night.

According to Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, Joshua Wright was picked up on Woodburn Allen Springs Road with a 2013 Chevrolet truck that was missing from the location where the two victims were found.

The sheriff said that at about 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call for a check welfare on H. E. Johnson Road. Deputies found two people dead on the property.

The investigation revealed Wright as a suspect.

He is charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery, Hightower said.