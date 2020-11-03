Senate, congressional races push turnout; should become law: Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the chief congressional ally to President Donald Trump, seeks a seventh term Tuesday as his hard-hitting, mega-spending race against Democrat Amy McGrath headlines the general election in the Bluegrass State.

More than 1.5 million ballots were already cast in Kentucky during weeks of mail-in and early in-person voting because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading up to actual Election Day balloting with a record turnout forecast.

Topping the ballot is the presidential race between the Republican incumbent Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, while down-ballot contests include races for Congress and the legislature.

The 6th District lived up to its battleground reputation as Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr sought to fend off a challenge from Democrat Josh Hicks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon the broad turnout across the state is evidence the changes put in place for the election to curb the spread of the coronavirus should become law.

“We should put all the the changes in the law…let’s not pick and choose based on party…let’s say everyone’s vote matters,” Beshear said of the changes, which included expanded absentee by-mail and drop-off voting, three weeks of no-excuse in-person voting, and other changes.

The Senate race dominated statewide airwaves as McConnell and McGrath offered stark contrasts.

McConnell, 78, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history, said his leadership post enables him to deliver federal money and to craft policy benefiting the state. McGrath, 45, is a term-limits advocate who said McConnell has lost touch with constituents and has come to represent all that’s wrong with Washington.

Both Senate candidates poured tens of millions of campaign funds into a race that was influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak. The federal response to the public heath crisis became a flash point. McGrath faulted McConnell for the lack of another federal virus relief package in the weeks before the election. McConnell blamed Democrats and touted his role in passing a $2 trillion virus aid bill early in the pandemic that delivered more than $13 billion for Kentucky.

Barr faced a strong challenge from Hicks. Barr’s fellow Kentucky Republicans seeking reelection to Congress were Hal Rogers, James Comer, Brett Guthrie and Thomas Massie. The only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, John Yarmuth, also was seeking another term.

For decades, the 6th district stretching from the bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills had swung between Republicans and Democrats, but lately it has stayed in GOP hands. Barr, who has been a target of national Democrats, has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump. Hicks is an attorney who previously served as a Marine and police officer. He’s a former Republican who says he switched parties because of GOP policies favoring the wealthy.

The 5th District candidates are incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best.

The 4th District candidates are incumbent Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who drew Trump’s ire on coronavirus relief, and Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby.

The 3rd District candidates include incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo.

The 2nd District candidates include incumbent Republican U.S. Rep, Brett Guthrie and Democratic challenger Hank Linderman.

The 1st District candidates include Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. James Comer and Democratic challenger James Rhodes.

LEGISLATURE

Republicans appear poised to maintain overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly. Democrats are targeting suburban districts in hopes of whittling away at the GOP’s strength in rural districts. Republican Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville is in a tough reelection fight and Democrats are hoping to pick up the Lexington seat of retiring GOP Rep. Stan Lee. A state Senate race in eastern Kentucky features candidates with the same last name. Democratic Sen. Johnny Ray Turner is being challenged by Republican Johnnie Turner.

SUPREME COURT

Kentucky lawmaker Chris Harris and Circuit Judge Robert Conley are vying to represent a Supreme Court district in eastern Kentucky. Harris, a Democrat, has represented Martin County and part of Pike County in the House since 2015. As an attorney he has argued cases in state and federal courtrooms across the state. Conley hears cases as a circuit judge in Greenup and Lewis counties. He was recently reprimanded by the state’s Judicial Conduct Commission, in part for throwing a man in jail for three days for contempt of court without conducting a hearing.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

One amendment known as Marsy’s law would add a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution. The measure was a reprise of a 2018 constitutional amendment that cleared the legislature and was approved by Kentucky voters, but was voided when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the wording was too vague.

It’s worded differently this time, but would have similar effects. It would guarantee, among other things, that crime victims have the right to timely notification of court proceedings. Another amendment would lengthen the terms of district judges and state prosecutors.

It calls for district judges, who currently serve four-year terms, to start serving eight-year terms in 2022. It also would increase the time they have to be a licensed attorney before becoming a judge. In addition, the amendment would add two years to the term of a commonwealth’s attorney.