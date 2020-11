LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 16-year-old last seen late Monday night.

Devon Stafford has been missing since about 11:30 Monday night when he was last seen on American Greeting Card Road about nine miles south of London. He was wearing a camp hoodie and black pants, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy James Fox is handling the case.