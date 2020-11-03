Man with dementia has been missing since Sunday afternoon

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement, family and friends are looking for a 60-year-old Casey County man last seen Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police and family members, Arnold David Lamb has dementia and left his mother’s home in Liberty in his red 2012 Ford Mustang at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly after leaving he called and said he was lost but before family members could get to him, his phone battery died and he hasn’t been seen since.

Lamb’s wife is in the hospital with COVID which is why he was staying with his mother, relatives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Casey County Sheriffs Office as well as the , the Russell County Sheriffs Office, or the Kentucky State Police.