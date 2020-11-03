UPDATE: Department issues statement on State Police Commissioner resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Courier-Journal)- Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer will resign by the end of the day Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The newspaper reports a KSP spokesman says Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett will step in as interim commissioner until a permanent replacement is chosen.

No reason was given for Brewer’s resignation, but it comes after high school journalists published an article Friday that brought attention to an old KSP training slideshow that quoted Hitler and Robert E. Lee and encouraged violence.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Morgan Hall, the department’s communications director,

said, “Rodney Brewer has resigned as Kentucky State Police Commissioner effective November 4. Gov. Beshear has selected Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett to be acting commissioner as of that date. The Governor, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Kentucky State Police thank Commissioner Brewer for his decades of service.

“As of today, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet continues to work diligently to swiftly and thoroughly conduct an internal review of all training materials and will provide information as it becomes available. Gov. Beshear addressed this matter on Monday during his daily press briefing, to watch, click here,” Hall concluded.