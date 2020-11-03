88 fraud, procedure inquiries to election hotline

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. TUESDAY, Nov. 3, 2020

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the hotline had received 88 reports Tuesday. Most of the calls have been for procedural questions and similar minor questions. Of the calls, 34 have been in Fayette County and 53 have been in Jefferson. Madison has had eight, and Floyd and Franklin five each, among others. Breathitt County had 14.

The number of complaints received by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. The complaints are tracked by county, and the website will be updated throughout the day.

Overall, the Office of the Attorney General has fielded 338 total complaints for the 2020 General election cycle. As of Tuesday, November 3, at 4:00 p.m. E.T., the office has received 88 complaints on Election Day, and 9 of these complaints were from out-of-state or were not specific to a county. The office received 250 complaints prior to Election Day, and 67 of these complaints were from out-of-state or were not specific to a county.

ORIGINAL STORY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentuckians who see what they think might be election law violations and voting irregularities are reminded they can be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.

The hotline is active year round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On November 3, the hotline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and calls are answered live. Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review.

Campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption are some examples of election fraud.

All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions, and complaints containing allegations of election fraud are referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

The Election Fraud Hotline is one part of a concerted effort by Attorney General Cameron and law enforcement partners to ensure the integrity of the election process. Attorney General Cameron continues to partner with members of the Ballot Integrity Task Force to deter and investigate allegations of election fraud.

The task force includes the Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of States Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorneys Office for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.