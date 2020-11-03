Fields set for supporting stakes at Keeneland for Breeders’ Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Brian Flanagan and Michael Jarvis’ Cupid’s Claws, who is coming off a 7¼-length win in the 1½-mile Tokyo City Cup (G3) Sept. 27 at Santa Anita, is the 124-pound highweight in the 13th running of the $200,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G2) on Friday, the first of the two-day Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland.

The TAA and seven other stakes will precede the Breeders’ Cup, which Keeneland is hosting for the second time. The event debuted here in 2015.

Here is a rundown of the supporting stakes on Friday:

Race 1, post time 11:30 a.m. – first running of the $125,000 Nyquist, 2-year-olds, 6½ furlongs

The race is named for Nyquist, who won the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland and was named champion 2-year-old male. The winner of his first eight races, Nyquist captured the 2016 Kentucky Derby (G1).

The nine horses entered in the Nyquist, from the rail out with riders and weights, are:

Highly Motivated (Javier Castellano, 118 pounds), Roderick (Irad Ortiz Jr., 118), Twilight Blue (Brian Hernandez Jr., 118), Upstriker (Joe Talamo, 118), Sir Wellington (Jose Lezcano, 118), Quick Tempo (Jose Ortiz, 118), Assertive Style (Florent Geroux, 115), Awesome Gerry (Tyler Gaffalione, 118), Saffa’s Day (Ricardo Santana Jr., 118).

Race 2, post time 12:05 p.m. – first running of the $125,000 Songbird, 2-year-old fillies, 6½ furlongs

The race is named for Songbird, who opened her career with 11 consecutive wins including the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Keeneland. She was a champion at 2 and 3.

Fourteen horses and one also-eligible were entered in the Songbird. The field, from the rail out with riders and weights, is:

Lady Edith (Brian Hernandez Jr., 118 pounds), Off We Go (Luis Saez, 118), Roc’s Princess (Jon Court, 118), Thinking (Jose Ortiz, 118), Mona Stella (Florent Geroux, 118), Joy’s Rocket (Ricardo Santana Jr., 120), Novel Squall (Gabriel Saez, 118), Taylor’s Tourist (Mitchell Murrill, 118), The Grass Is Blue (Irad Ortiz Jr., 118), Music City Star (Adam Beschizza, 118), Farsighted (Julien Leparoux, 118), Kela’s Turn (Robby Albarado, 120), Guana Cay (Gerardo Corrales, 118), California Lily (Tyler Gaffalione, 118). Also-eligible: Princesstapiture (John McKee, 118).

Race 3, post time 12:40 p.m. – 16th running of the $150,000 Bryan Station, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles (turf)

Fourteen horses and four also-eligibles were entered in the Bryan Station. The field, from the rail out with riders and weights, is:

Enforceable (Adam Beschizza, 118 pounds), No Word (Jose Ortiz, 118), Taishan (Julien Leparoux, 118), Angelus Warrior (Manny Franco, 118), Pixelate (Umberto Rispoli, 122), Fancy Liquor (Florent Geroux, 122), Spanish Kingdom (Corey Lanerie, 118), Vanzzy (Jose Lezcano, 118), Order of Australia (IRE) (Ryan Moore, 118), Reconvene (Joe Bravo, 118), Mo Ready (Irad Ortiz Jr., 118), Fighting Seabee (Brian Hernandez Jr., 118), Don Juan Kitten (Flavien Prat, 118), Bye Melvin (John Velazquez, 118). Also-eligibles: Ajourneytofreedom (Tyler Gaffalione, 118), Ever Dangerous (Javier Castellano, 118), Mud Pie (Luis Saez, 118), Bama Breeze (Joel Rosario, 118)

Race 4, post time 1:15 p.m. – first running of the $150,000 McConnell Springs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs

The nine horses entered in the McConnell Springs, from the rail out with riders, are:

Bye Bye J (Ricardo Santana Jr.), Amy’s Challenge (Jose Lezcano), Headland (Tyler Baze), Into Chocolate (Jose Ortiz), Harmless (Luis Saez), Unique Factor (Joel Rosario), Unholy Alliance (Tyler Gaffalione), Wildwoods Beauty (Joe Rocco Jr.), Royal Charlotte (Javier Castellano). All starters carry 120 pounds.

Race 5, post time 1:50 p.m. – 13th running of the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G2) (formerly known as the Marathon), 3-year-olds and up, 1 5/8 miles

The 14 horses entered in the TAA, from the rail out with riders and weights, are:

Muralist (Juan Hernandez, 122 pounds), Farmington Road (Javier Castellano, 118), Rocketry (Irad Ortiz Jr., 122), Militiaman (Joel Rosario, 122), Tenfold (Tyler Gaffalione, 122), You’re to Blame (John Velazquez, 122), Signalman (Brian Hernandez Jr., 122), Ry’s the Guy (Chris Landeros, 122), Mirinaque (ARG) (Gerardo Corrales, 122), Dack Janiel’s (Declan Cannon, 118), Job Security (Adam Beschizza, 122), Plus Que Parfait (Jose Ortiz, 122), Cupid’s Claws (Flavien Prat, 124), Danny California (Manny Franco, 122).

The supporting stakes on Saturday are:

Race 1, 10:15 a.m. – 12th running of the $125,000 Perryville, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs

The seven horses entered in the Perryville, from the rail out with riders and weights, are:

Nashville (Ricardo Santana Jr., 118), Little Menace (Tyler Gaffalione, 120), Fore Left (Flavien Prat, 118), Bango (Florent Geroux, 118), Wild Wes (Mitchell Murrill, 118), Relentless Dancer (Irad Ortiz Jr., 120), Cajun Brother (Luis Saez, 118).

Race 2, 10:45 a.m. – 73rd running of the $150,000 Lafayette Presented by Keeneland Select, 3-year-olds and up, 7 furlongs

The 12 horses entered in the Lafayette, from the rail out with riders and weights, are:

Engage (Jose Ortiz, 120 pounds), Dinar (Tyler Gaffalione, 120), Absolutely Aiden (Chris Landeros, 120), Midnight Sands (Irad Ortiz Jr., 120), Edgemont Road (Declan Cannon, 120), Sleepy Eyes Todd (Joel Rosario, 124), Everfast (Julien Leparoux, 120), Strike That (David Cohen, 122), Ebben (Corey Lanerie, 120), Mind Control (John Velazquez, 124), True Timber (Jose Lezcano, 120), Phat Man (Javier Castellano, 124).

Race 3, 11:20 a.m. – 10th running of the $125,000 Qatar Fort Springs, 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs

The 11 horses entered in the Qatar Fort Springs, from the rail out with riders and weights, are:

Ain’t No Elmers (Adam Beschizza, 120 pounds), Anna’s Fast (Jose Ortiz, 118), Artie’s Princess (Flavien Prat, 120), Wicked Whisper (Ricardo Santana Jr., 120), Miss T Too (John Velazquez, 120), Fair Maiden (Corey Lanerie, 118), Merneith (Luis Saez, 118), Boerne (Javier Castellano, 118), Rising Seas (Gerardo Corrales, 118), Motivated Seller (Irad Ortiz Jr., 118), Regal Beauty (Brian Hernandez Jr., 118).