10-county Lake Cumberland behind more than 450 COVID cases in reporting to state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As bad as the state’s coronavirus numbers look, they actually are even worse.

The 10-county Lake Cumberland Regional Health District is having the same problem that impacted some other districts, such as Fayette and Madison, with staff shortages and surges in cases putting them behind in reporting numbers to the state.

The district reported Monday it is 459 cases behind in reporting meaning instead of the 109,670 cases reported by Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily briefing Monday the state actually has confirmed 110,129 when the Lake Cumberland cases are included, the district reported in its daily update.

Overall, the 10-county district has confirmed 4,607 cases since the outbreak began with 610 current cases, of which 33 patients are in the hospital, the department said. It added 87 new cases Monday and added 103 to its recovered list.

The district has suffered 82 deaths, including one reported Monday.

The department reported its new cases are most commonly linked to schools, businesses, family gatherings and churches.

Fayette County fell more than 1,900 cases behind in reporting to the state and Madison County fell several dozen behind before both were able to get caught up.

The district includes Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties. Pulaski, Adair and Taylor counties have had the highest number of cases and the current highest numbers.

All but Pulaski County are currently listed as in the “red’ zone with more than 25 cases per 100,000 population.