Senator McConnell hosts final rally ahead of Election Day

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held his final campaign rally of the 2020 Senate race Monday in Woodford County.

Senator McConnell met with several dozens of supporters at Gaffney Farm in Versailles.

He was joined by his wife, Labor Cabinet Secretary Elaine Chao, Congressman Andy Barr, AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and other state leaders hoping to send him back to Washington.

McConnell says Monday and Tuesday are the two most important days for him because he believes that’s when the largest number of Republican voters will go to the polls.

He says it’s important he stays put so Democrats don’t change the makeup of the U.S. Senate and U.S. Supreme Court.

One supporter we spoke to says she’s been most impressed with what he’s been able to do with the judges.

“I was very frustrated that these judges would try to make law when it’s just an opinion they’re allowed by Constitution to render so I was extremely pleased with the amount of judges that he’s gotten in and for that reason I’m voting for him wholeheartedly,” says supporter Phyllis Vincent.

Some supporters we talked to say they’ve voted for McConnell almost their entire lives.

If McConnell wins tomorrow it would be his seventh term in the Senate.

